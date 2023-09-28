Early voting on the Voice Referendum will open on Tuesday, October 3 in the Illawarra.
Nine early voting centres will be in operation in the Illawarra and Shellharbour for Australians who are unable to vote on Saturday, October 14.
The 2023 referendum will ask Australians whether to recognise First Nations people in the constitution through a Voice to Parliament.
Voting in referendums is compulsory for all Australian citizens aged 18 and over. People who are enrolled to vote in elections are already enrolled for the referendum.
The 2023 referendum ballot paper will ask the following question:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Voters will be asked to clearly write "yes" or "no" in a single box on the ballot paper.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers is encouraging voters to plan their vote for the first referendum Australia has had since 1999.
"Federal referendums are in-person events just like elections - this is the first time the country is coming together in nearly a quarter of a century to have their say on potential Constitutional change." Mr Rogers said.
You can read the full, unedited case from the "Yes" campaign here, and the "No" campaign here. If you don't know, you can find out more here.
If you cannot make it to a polling place during the early voting period, or on voting day itself, you can apply for a postal vote here. Applications close on Wednesday 11 October at 6pm local time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.