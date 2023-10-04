The Mercury in 1934: Cows need to stop mooving onto highway

Cows were posing a problem for motorists in the Illawarra's northern suburbs back in 1935.
According to the Mercury, an accountant by the name of Mr N McDonald had "an unpleasant experience" while travelling back from Sydney along the Princes Highway.
At Fernhill, a number of cows left the footpath and walked across the road in front of his car.
McDonald slammed on the brakes but could not avoid hitting a cow "with the result that his mudguards, lights and other parts of the car suffered damage".
The story made no mention of how the cow came out of the collision.
A Mr Loader was travelling behind McDonald and hit another cow - again what happened to the bovine was unreported.
"The straying stock nuisance is becoming very bad on the Princes Highway," the Mercury reported before reminding people of a court case in Goulburn where the owner of a straying horse had to pay damages when it collided with a car.
