Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra offshore wind farm brings the politics of division

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 3 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 7:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It didn't take long for the "debate" over an offshore wind power zone on the Illawarra coast to go fully divisive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.