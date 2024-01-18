Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Beyond the Horizon

How Port Kembla could support offshore wind as far away as Victoria

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 18 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the concept plans for the development of Port Kembla's outer harbour as an offshore wind port terminal, released in February 2023.
One of the concept plans for the development of Port Kembla's outer harbour as an offshore wind port terminal, released in February 2023.

Port Kembla is in prime position to support offshore wind zones along Australia's east coast beyond just that proposed for the Illawarra, its managing body says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Beyond the Horizon

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.