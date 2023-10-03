A family on holiday at Bermagui is bunkering down as an emergency-level bushfire rages nearby.
The Coolagolite Road fire broke out about 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 3, and anyone in the area west of Bermagui was told to take shelter about two hours later.
As of 7.20pm, the fire was threatening homes in the Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Bunga and Murrah areas, where residents were advised it was too late to leave and to take shelter.
Those in Bermagui were told to monitor conditions ahead of an expected southerly change late Tuesday night.
Goulburn woman Natalie Eggleston has been holidaying with her family at Bermagui since Saturday.
She said the power went out across a wide area around lunchtime.
"I looked out and saw smoke billowing up. The fire grew like a monster," she said.
"... I haven't seen smoke since but the place looks like 9/11. It's just awful."
Earlier, large aerial appliances were water bombing overhead.
Mrs Eggleston said people, including shop owners, were concerned but also standing on the beach taking photos.
Police advised Mrs Eggleston and her family to stay put and to keep up to date with reports.
"We're not worried. We've been given assurances and we'll be staying until Sunday," she said.
The fire stands at 5134 hectares.
RFS spokesperson Angela Burford said the service hoped the threat would ease but "very erratic" fire behaviour" meant the fire was spotting well ahead to the southeast, along the coast.
On late Tuesday afternoon, wind was gusting at up to 100km/h on parts of the fire ground.
"We were amazed at how quickly the fire was moving," Ms Burford said.
An expected southerly change at about midnight is expected to push the fire north to Bermagui, which the RFS will monitor "closely."
