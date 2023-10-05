Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

UOW chemical toxicologist Dr Jody Moller on pill testing

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
October 5 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chemical toxicologist Dr Jody Moller, and inset, the square pink MDMA pill now circulating which prompted NSW Health to issue a warning. Main picture from UOW
Chemical toxicologist Dr Jody Moller, and inset, the square pink MDMA pill now circulating which prompted NSW Health to issue a warning. Main picture from UOW

Chemical toxicologist Dr Jody Moller agrees with Health Minister Ryan Park that pill testing is not a "silver bullet" that will stop drug-related harm and deaths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.