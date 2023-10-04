Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cavit Alpertonga sentenced for Illawarra cocaine supply operation

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 5 2023 - 9:54am, first published October 4 2023 - 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cavit Alpertonga was sentenced at Wollongong courthouse for his role in supplying cocaine to the Illawarra. Picture by ACM
Cavit Alpertonga was sentenced at Wollongong courthouse for his role in supplying cocaine to the Illawarra. Picture by ACM

The 'warehouse man' in a drug supply operation that fed cocaine to the streets of Wollongong turned to supplying illicit drugs as he was captured by the lifestyle it offered, a Wollongong court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.