'A resounding Yes': Illawarra mayors back the Voice to Parliament vote

The three Illawarra mayors have thrown their support behind the Yes vote in the upcoming referendum.
The date of the referendum is October 14 but more than 2 million people have already cast their vote at pre-polling stations across the country, which opened in NSW on October 3.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer planned to cast his vote during the pre-poll, saying it was "a resounding yes" from him.
"I think First Nations people should be recognised in the constitution," Mayor Homer said.
"I think the advisory body - and that's quite simply what it is - is a good idea.
"Even before tangible results come of this advice to Parliament I think there's an immediate benefit in the healing of the nation with First Nations people within Australian society."
This year Kiama and Wollongong councils both passed motions in support of the Voice to Parliament.
While Shellharbour City Council didn't pass such a direct motion, Mayor Homer said they made their feelings clear last year.
"I put forward a mayoral minute to write a letter in support of the Uluru Statement from the Heart," he said.
"This letter of support was co-signed by Uncle Richard Davis, one of the most respected Aboriginal elders in the Shellharbour community. Apart from treaty and Makarrata, a Voice to Parliament is clearly stated in the Uluru Statement from the Heart."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery was also a Yes voter.
"It needs to be recognised in the Australian Constitution that the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were the First Nations people of this country," Cr Bradbery said.
"From my perspective that's the number one point of the referendum. The Voice to me is secondary. The issue is constitutional recognition of First Nations people and that the nation wasn't Terra Nullius when it was occupied."
Mayor Bradbery expressed concerns about the way the campaign has been used by some.
"It's been used as an opportunity to create a wedge in the Australian community," he said.
"Either way, with the outcome of this referendum as far as I'm concerned, there needs to be a lot of healing and work done to restore a sense of solidarity with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in this community."
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly was in favour of the Voice for two reasons - the first was because he felt the advisory body would operate in a similar capacity to Kiama councillors getting advice from experienced council staff.
"It is always a help to have that expert opinion," Mayor Reilly said.
"It doesn't necessarily mean that I have to blindly follow their advice but what I do is I take it on balance and I give it a weight. I'll give it a greater weight because it's an expert than what I would if it was someone random on Facebook.
"I think the Voice is codifying that in such a way in that the people who have been here for thousands of years before us, since the Dreaming, have a legitimate right to at least give us some advice on matters that may concern them with regards to federal legislation."
Mayor Reilly's other reason was a "moral obligation that we have those people who have been the custodians of this land for millennia".
"We are getting into a stage of climate change and more severe weather events with more severe impact," he said.
"They have survived these things. I think it would be a good idea every now and again to check in with them and see how they've done that."
