The Mercury in 2012: Perey's Books forced to close its doors

Perey's Books finally had to give up the fight against e-books, announcing plans to close its doors.
The rare and second-hand bookstore was opened by Elizabeth Perey on lower Crown St in 1992.
Its shelves, often roughly stacked with books, became a much-loved location for readers.
In 2003, University of Wollongong academic Dr Jo Abrantes bought the business and eventually moved it to Keira Street.
Dr Abrantes told the Mercury the increasing popularity of e-books had made it tough for the bookstore over the last few years.
"It was inevitable it had to close," Dr Abrantes said. "When I began, I had a couple of full-time employees and I didn't have any problem paying them good wages.
"It has become increasingly difficult - a continual struggle. I kept it open for the love of books."
The store's final day was on November 10.
