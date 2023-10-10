Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 2012: Perey's Books forced to close its doors

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
October 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Perey's Books owner Dr Jo Abrantes packs up her stock in 2012 after having to close the doors. Picture by Adam McLean
Perey's Books owner Dr Jo Abrantes packs up her stock in 2012 after having to close the doors. Picture by Adam McLean

Looking back at October 11, 2012

Perey's Books finally had to give up the fight against e-books, announcing plans to close its doors.

