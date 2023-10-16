Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Illawarra Mercury Letters: P-platers taking up parking at the beach

October 16 2023 - 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The blue line painted along Lawrence Hargrave Drive to mark the UCI World Road Race Championships route. Picture by Adam McLean
The blue line painted along Lawrence Hargrave Drive to mark the UCI World Road Race Championships route. Picture by Adam McLean

I like that Wollongong MP Paul Scully thinks the blue line painted on the road tracing the UCI bike route will bring tourists to the region. Although he is encouraging bike riders, I would like to ask where do other tourists coming to our region get to park and visit local cafes etc when the majority of parking particularly at City Beach (South Beach) is taken up with rows and rows of P platers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.