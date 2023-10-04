A blue line has appeared on some northern Illawarra roads over the past 24 hours, as the NSW Government begins marking out the route of the UCI Road World Championships.
NSW Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully said $175,000 would spent to mark the race route between Helensburgh and North Wollongong, with work begin a year after the bike race was held in Wollongong.
Work on the first 20km of the project started on Tuesday, with a bright blue line now showing the UCI 'elite' route between Helensburgh to Thirroul.
"UCI 2022 placed Wollongong on the global map for bicycle enthusiasts and the installation of this route marking will provide experienced riders the opportunity to take in the stunning surrounds and natural beauty of the Illawarra," Mr Scully said.
"This blue line marking the most iconic sections of the UCI route will mean that everyone will have the chance to put themselves to the test on the same route as some of the best cyclists in the world."
The project will cover 40km of the route and will include some diversions to ensure the safety of riders and motorists, he said.
Work on the first stage between Walker Street at Cowper Lane, Helensburgh and Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Wrexham Road, Thirroul, will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
Temporary lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/hr will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Transport for NSW is working with Wollongong City Council to plan for the next stages of line marking from Thirroul to Marine Drive at North Wollongong.
Mr Scully thanked the community for its patience while Transport for NSW carries out the work.
"We don't often get global events in Wollongong so it is important that we show our sense of pride in having hosted it while making it easier for visitors who want to test themselves on the course," he said.
