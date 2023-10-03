Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Human skeleton at Mount Kembla was found uncovered, 'in tact': police

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated October 3 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 8:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crime scene officer at work in bushland at Mount Kembla on Thursday, September 28. Picture: Sylvia Liber
A crime scene officer at work in bushland at Mount Kembla on Thursday, September 28. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Skeletal remains recovered from Mount Kembla last week were not buried when they were found, with a visiting worker raising the alarm after he saw an obviously human skull lying in the bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.