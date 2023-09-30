Illawarra Mercury
Human remains found at Mount Kembla sent for forensic testing

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 30 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
Human remains found at Mount Kembla have been seized and sent for testing, as police work to confirm the identity of the person.

