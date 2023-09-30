Human remains found at Mount Kembla sent for forensic testing

Human remains found at Mount Kembla have been seized and sent for testing, as police work to confirm the identity of the person.
About 3.30pm on Wednesday, September 27 police received a report that human bones had been found in bushland off Harry Graham Drive, close to the Wollongong Motorcycle Club.
They were discovered during work on the long-awaited Illawarra Escarpment Mountain Bike Network, which started just two weeks prior on September 14.
Police officers set up a crime scene and worked there through Thursday and Friday.
In a statement on Saturday, police confirmed the remains had been seized and sent for forensic examination to assist with identification.
The operation at Mount Kembla has since finished, but an investigation remains underway.
A gate to the road leading to the area where the remains were found had been locked by Saturday morning.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service confirmed work on the mountain bike tracks would continue.
"NPWS will continue work on a different part of the mountain bike track network while the police investigation is underway," a spokeswoman told the Mercury on Thursday.
