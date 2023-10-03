They're orange, have two wheels and feel like they are parked everywhere - Wollongong's e-scooter trial arrived in perfect time for the October long weekend and the school holidays.
If you've not tried out the scooters managed by Neuron, here's everything you need to know about getting started.
But if you're here to find out how much it'll cost to get to and from some of Wollongong's most popular attractions, use our searchable chart below.
The costs and times are based upon a direct journey going at 10 km/h within the operational area. No coffee breaks, pee stops or crashes are accounted for in the timings. Calculations are based upon paying $1 to unlock the scooter plus 51 cents per minute.
WIN Entertainment Centre to Sandon Point
The calculations show that the mega journey from the WIN Entertainment Centre to Sandon Point will take around 80 minutes of hard scooting and hit the eftpos card for $42.31 one way.
If you're planning a round trip, buying a day pass at $15 for 90 minutes might make more sense. You'll be on the clock for 51 cents per minute once you're 90 minutes run out, but you'll still save.
Levendi to Diggies
Another popular journey for those wishing to test out their first e-scooter might be from Levendi at Wollongong Harbour to Diggies Cafe at North Beach. The journey is less than 1km and will cost $4.06, not including time for a coffee.
UOW Unibar to Holey Moley
If you're using the scooter to get around popular entertainment venues, then it's worth knowing that a trip from UOW's Unibar to the Holey Moley Golf Club will set you back $14.26 for a 26-minute trip.
It's not a straight scoot between the two venues, so beware of where you can and cannot operate the scooters on this one.
To be fair, at that price it might be better to order an Uber.
Wollongong Train Station to Wollongong Harbour
If you've trained it into Wollongong, then jumping on a scooter might seem attractive if you want to get down to the ocean for a cooling dip. The train station to the harbour is a downhill trip costing $10.69.
You might be better jumping off the train at Towradgi Station and taking a scooter to Towradgi rock pool will cost you almost half the price at $5.59.
Let us know about your e-scooter experiences at cos@illawarramercury.com.au.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.