Wollongong's Neuron Mobility e-scooter riders clock up 20,000 km in just five days

By Newsroom
Updated October 4 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:12am
Residents try out the Neuron Mobility E-scooters at Stuart Park on September 29, 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber
E-scooter riders have clocked up 20,000 kilometres since they hit Wollongong's streets on Friday, September 29.

