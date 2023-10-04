E-scooter riders have clocked up 20,000 kilometres since they hit Wollongong's streets on Friday, September 29.
According to data released by e-scooter trial providers, Neuron, the average trip is 2.5 km long, taking 18 minutes.
Tim Morris, Regional Manager at Neuron Mobility, said they've been excited about the take up in Wollongong.
"Overwhelmingly there's been positive feedback from riders about the service. Many people are making trips they wouldn't otherwise have made, and it is great to see e-scooters benefit local businesses and the community as a whole," he said.
Neuron said the longest trip taken so far is 27 km, taking one hour and 51 minutes. The rider took the scooter from Diggies to Sandon Point.
Other popular journeys include Diggies to the entry of the Crown Street Mall (the mall itself is a no ride zone), and Flagstaff Hill to Stuart Park and Levendi to Keira Street.
According to Neuron's rider surveys, in Australia, 46 per cent of Neuron trips are replacing car journeys. This helps to reduce congestion, improve air quality and support cities' sustainability goals.
"They are a great way for locals as well as tourists to travel in a safe, convenient and fun way and we are already being told they are reducing short car journeys, and are having a positive impact on the city. We thank the Wollongong City Council and Transport for New South Wales for their continued trust and support," Mr Morris said.
While thousands of kilometres are being clocked up by scooter riders, residents on Facebook have had a mixed reaction to finding the orange e-scooters parked around the Illawarra.
"It's not about loving or hating, it's about practicality. Accidents waiting to happen, they're left in the middle of the footpath, no thought has been put into this. Especially for people with walking aids or people with mobility chairs/scooters will navigate the streets," said Ferida Inan.
"Awful, awful, just awful. Going for a nice stroll on a Saturday night only to have idiots racing down the path and streets, especially that road down past Pepes... So dangerous. No one wears the helmets provided. No one places them nicely once theyre done with them. Theyre already trashed. An absolute ridiculous idea, second worst one council have had. The palm on a pole was the first," said Sonya Bogovac.
"I live in Europe for now. We have them everywhere and no one complains. They are just part of life. Cars go around you no different to bike riders. the footpaths aren't suitable. I will look forward to using one when I return. People just don't like change," said Virginia Reay.
"We hired them today in Woonona! We went all over and used our last 40 mins tonight! They light up, loud bell on them and we LOVES IT!! What a way to start daylight savings," Brooke Redman added.
