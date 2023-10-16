Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education
Photos

Edmund Rice students show off meticulous HSC major works

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 16 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 7:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Hayes, year 12 student at Edmund Rice College with the workbench he built for his HSC. Picture by Robert Peet
Josh Hayes, year 12 student at Edmund Rice College with the workbench he built for his HSC. Picture by Robert Peet

When Josh Hayes started high school at Edmund Rice College he built a simple picture frame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.