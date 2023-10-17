Swashbuckling Debono leads Illawarra to Creighton Cup cricket glory

A brilliant century from Ethan Debono has propelled Illawarra to a comfortable opening round Creighton Cup victory over South Coast.
Debono scored 146 runs from 110 balls. More than 100 of these runs came from boundaries, with Debono smashing 15 fours and seven sixes.
His swashbuckling innings last Sunday at Hollymount Park helped the Illawarra representative side compile an impressive 256 from 47 overs.
South Coast could only manage 188 in response before being bowled out in the 40th over.
Wicket-keeper batsman Debono was the undoubted man-of-the-match but he was well supported by team-mate Pushpinder Jassal.
The all-rounder snared 3-26 from his six bowling overs, ran out a batsman and made 18 runs himself.
David Wood (3-27) and Will Perkins (2-24) also bowled well for Illawarra.
Daniel Smith led the way for South Coast with the bat, compiling a well-made 63. He was well backed by Jake Monie (30) and Callum Barton (21).
Barton also bowled extremely well, claiming 5-46 from nine overs.
South Coast skipper Adam Ison also impressed with the ball, snaring 3-44 from eight overs.
The second round of the Creighton Cup will see South Coast battle Shoalhaven at Croome Regional Sporting Complex this Sunday.
