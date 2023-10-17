Swashbuckling Debono leads Illawarra to Creighton Cup cricket glory

Illawarra Mercurysport
Ethan Debono century sets up Illawarra Creighton Cup victory

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
October 17 2023 - 11:12am
Ethan Debono raises his bat after smashing a century for Illawarra in their Creighton Cup victory over South Coast. Picture supplied
A brilliant century from Ethan Debono has propelled Illawarra to a comfortable opening round Creighton Cup victory over South Coast.

More from Cricket
