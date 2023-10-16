Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Photos

Champion of Champions 2023: Balgownie and Shellharbour reach grand final

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Balgownie U14 boys and Shellharbour U18 girls teams have both made it into the grand final of Football NSW's Champion of Champions tournament. Pictures supplied
Balgownie U14 boys and Shellharbour U18 girls teams have both made it into the grand final of Football NSW's Champion of Champions tournament. Pictures supplied

Two Illawarra teams are one game away from being crowned Champion of Champions after progressing to the grand final in their respective divisions of Football NSW's prestigious tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 7 of the AFLW season
Ash Riddell shone in the Kangaroos' AFLW thrashing of Port Adelaide. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Olivery Caffrey and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
Balgownie and Shellharbour march on to Champion of Champions grand final
Balgownie U14 boys and Shellharbour U18 girls teams have both made it into the grand final of Football NSW's Champion of Champions tournament. Pictures supplied
A fourth title up for grabs for both Balgownie and Shellharbour
Agron Latifi
No comments
Ali Day on cloud nine after extending Coolangatta Gold dominance
Kiama star Ali Day, pictured here after winning a round of the Nutri-Grain Ironman series on the Gold Coast in February 2022. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Day secured his inaugural win at the premier competition in 2012.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Sam Goodman keeps unbeaten record intact after unanimous win over Flores
Albion Park's Sam Goodman raises his arm in triumph after defeating Miguel Flores on Sunday. Picture by Zain Mohammed/No Limit Boxing
The Albion Park product's record now stands at 16-0.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
The Rail and Lakers record thumping South Coast Cricket wins
The Rail bowler Adam Ison high-fives his teammate after taking a Kookas wicket on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Last year's grand finalists bounced back from a disappointing round one.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.