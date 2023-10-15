Gerringong have taken the first steps towards building plans for their 2024 campaign with head coach Brad Boardman inking a fresh deal with the club.
The Breakers announced on Saturday that Boardman would remain at the helm next year, after navigating the team through its first season back in the District League.
Gerringong were the feel-good story of the 2023 league, finishing inside the top five before their campaign ended one game short of the grand final. Boardman's men fell 2-0 to Fernhill, who went on to stun champions Shellharbour in the decider the following week.
"Coach 'Boardo' is locked and loaded and we will announce training and trial dates soon," the Breakers wrote in a statement.
"Boardo lead the District League men's squad to an outstanding maiden season in 2023. (This included) winning the club championship, youth grade premiership and reserve grade league championship. First grade also make it to the last three in the finals and we were second grade grand final runners-up.
"He has a knack for building a strong club culture within a dedicated playing group and thrives within the Breakers family club structure."
