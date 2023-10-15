Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Gerringong Breakers head coach Brad Boardman re-signs with District League club

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 15 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong players celebrate after scoring a goal in their elimination final against Oak Flats last month. Picture by Anna Warr
Gerringong players celebrate after scoring a goal in their elimination final against Oak Flats last month. Picture by Anna Warr

Gerringong have taken the first steps towards building plans for their 2024 campaign with head coach Brad Boardman inking a fresh deal with the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.