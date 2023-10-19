Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra players set to make their mark in the A-League

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tate Russell, Joel King and Alex Bonetig.
Tate Russell, Joel King and Alex Bonetig.

Illawarra fans of the world game will have plenty of local talent to check out when the 2023/24 A-League season kicks off this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.