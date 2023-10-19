Consistency key for South Coast cricket side Shellharbour City

Reigning South Coast cricket T20 champions Shellharbour City are seeking consistency in this year's 50-overs competition.
So said Shellharbour skipper Ned Taylor ahead of his team's round three fixture against Kiama Cavaliers this Saturday at Tom Willoughby Oval.
City won their opening game of the season against Lake Illawarra but were beaten by nine runs last week by Berry-Shoalhaven Heads.
Taylor though feels his team is on the right path and its best cricket is to come.
"We are happy with the cricket that we're playing," he said.
"We obviously fell a little bit short last weekend but it was a competitive match. We identified that we probably lost it in a couple of little areas.
"It's better to have those robust discussions earlier in the season and work through those learnings, which we did.
"We feel good, the squad's good, the squad's healthy, that's all we can really ask for at this time of year."
Kiama also head into Saturday's fixture having split their opening two games.
Taylor is expecting a tough contest against the Cavaliers.
"It will be the same old Kiama who play tough, hard cricket," he said.
"Results have been mixed over the years, it's always a good fixture against Kiama.
"It's hard to kind of get a gauge on any side two rounds in. We're not in a position ourselves to be taking anyone lightly. We won't be starting that on the weekend."
Taylor said the aim this season was to play a more consistent brand of cricket.
"I think we identified last year we probably lost a couple of really close fixtures and it was just down to those little moments in those games and probably identifying that you're in those moments a little bit too late and other sides seem to take advantage of those," he said.
"I think it's just about match awareness and trying to understand at every different point where we're at, and just trying to come out on the other side of those little moments throughout each game on top.
"So we're just trying to play a bit bit more of a consistent brand of cricket and push for the all important home semi final."
In other matches on Saturday, The Rail hosts Albion Park Eagles, Lake Illawarra play Bomaderry Tigers, Ex Servos take on Kookas and North Nowra Camberwarra battle Berry-Shoalhaven Heads.
