Balgownie and Shellharbour win again to be crowned Champion of Champions

Balgownie and Shellharbour have capped tremendous seasons by winning their respective divisions of Football NSW's prestigious Champion of Champions tournament.
In doing so the Shellharbour U18 women and Balgownie U14 boys teams have won their fourth trophy in a highly productive 2023 football season.
Balgownie were crowned champions after they downed Eschol Park FC 2-0 in Sunday's grand final at Valentine Sports Park.
Shellharbour were just as impressive in their grand final at the same venue, beating Manly Vale FC 3-0.
It was the second time this year that Shellharbour got the better of Manly Vale in a big game, after lowering their colours to win the NSW State Cup earlier this year.
Shellharbour coach Ben Thurgar said he couldn't be prouder of his record-breaking team.
"It's been such a great 12 months really for this team. We've won four trophies, the State Cup, the league championship, grand final winners and now winning the Champion of Champions tournament. We also won last year's Champion of Champions tournament with this same group of players really, so that's five trophies. I couldn't be prouder," he said.
"Credit to them, they've worked really hard and have had a very successful year.
"The success they've had over the last 12 months will be very hard to replicate. I know they're cherishing every moment and I couldn't be prouder for them. They have worked hard and deserve everything they've achieved."
Thurgar said he was confident the team would win the grand final even though it took Shellharbour a bit of time to get in the decider.
But once Bella Caldwell opened the scoring midway through the first half, the coach was confident Shellharbour would run away with the victory.
And that is how it turned out, with Mia Fleming scoring midway through the second period before Lucy Seaton sealed the win with a goal in the 86th minute.
"All the goals were pleasing from a coach's point of view because they all came from set plays," Thurgar said.
"It was good to see all the work we've done in training pay off like that."
Balgownie U14 boys' coach Earle Canvin was also "very proud" of his quadruple-title winning team.
"We looked back on our stats after we won the grand final and realised in 26 games we played this year we scored 95 goals and conceded only seven. Even more impressive we didn't concede any goals in the Champions of Champions, which is extremely pleasing because you're playing against the best," he said.
"I couldn't be happier for the boys, especially considering we lost last year's Champions of Champions grand final.
"It was so good to win it. We had so many supporters at the ground and plenty of people watching the live stream. I know the boys appreciated the support."
Joel Buckley opened the scoring for Balgownie in the 14th minute but Bally didn't seal victory until centre-back Sam Burke headed in a second goal midway through the second half.
Canvan said while it was a scrappy game his team dominated most of the play.
"I thought we were always in control and the boys did what they had to win. It was a final so it was always going to be scrappy but I have to give credit to the boys for still playing our football.
"They were a very big and physical side and lumped the ball forward quite a lot. This actually played into our hands and let us play through them on the ground."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.