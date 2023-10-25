How Corrimal's David Napper celebrated his 105th birthday

What do you do to celebrate your 105th birthday?
For David Napper, the decision was easy: get a ride in an original Austin 7.
The Illawarra Diggers Aged and Community Care resident in Corrimal is fighting fit for his years. He proudly doesn't use a hearing aid or walker, nor is he on any medication.
He puts his longevity down to leading a life of satisfaction and avoiding smoking.
"I've never expected too much and have always been satisfied with whatever I had. Even here at the aged care, I'm satisfied," he said.
In a celebration at the aged care residence, he gave a speech to those gathered and said that his decision to go into aged care at age 100 was without regret.
"I have been in care a little over four years, and I find it a lot better than going it alone. At 105, I am keeping well and should make it to Christmas."
He added that it was tough going growing up with no electricity and no hot water, but he added that you 'adjust to the times'.
The Austin 7 was first launched in 1923, and it was one of the most popular cars produced in the UK.
The car ridden by Mr Napper has been under restoration for 30 years and is now fully registered and driven daily by its owner Gordon Critcher, of Woonona.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find outhow to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.