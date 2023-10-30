Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra designers recommend non-silicosis causing bench-tops

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 30 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 5:50pm
Interior designer Gavin Hepper said he avoided engineered stone for the past eight years. Picture by Robert Peet
Illawarra interior designers are recommending alternatives to engineered stone after a Safe Work Australia report recommended that all engineered stone be banned in Australia due to deadly silicosis suffered by those who work with the product.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

