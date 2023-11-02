Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Real-life pirate ship, the Cavavel Notorious, to visit Shellharbour Marina November 4-5, 11-12

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated November 2 2023 - 10:54pm, first published 10:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Felicite and Graeme Wylie aboard Notorious at a recent port visit in Honeysuckle marina in Newcastle. Picture: Simone de Peak
Felicite and Graeme Wylie aboard Notorious at a recent port visit in Honeysuckle marina in Newcastle. Picture: Simone de Peak

When the sun rises on Shellharbour Marina on Saturday morning, a tar black newcomer will have slipped in amongst the rows of gleaming white watercraft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.