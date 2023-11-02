Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Mosaic Brands closes Rockmans, W. Lane in Wollongong Central

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 2 2023 - 9:29pm, first published 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockmans and W. Lane in Wollongong Central will close this weekend. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Rockmans and W. Lane in Wollongong Central will close this weekend. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Mosaic Brands appears to be making good on its threat to close its stores, in the Illawarra at least, after the major Australian retailer closed another Rockmans in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.