Mosaic Brands appears to be making good on its threat to close its stores, in the Illawarra at least, after the major Australian retailer closed another Rockmans in the Illawarra.
Rockmans and W. Lane in Wollongong Central will have their final day of trade this Sunday, have currently heavily discounted stock, and are giving away hangers for free.
The news comes less than six months after the national retailer closed its stores in Dapto Mall, with Millers, Rockmans and Noni B closing in August.
The fate of Katies and Rivers in Wollongong Central, also owned by Mosaic Brands, is unknown.
In 2020, Mosaic Brands threatened to close 500 stores across Australia, as disputes with shopping centre landlords heated up.
By 2021, the retailer had closed 200 stores, but many of its locations in Wollongong survived the purge, despite Noni B and plus-sized retailer Autograph shutting their doors in Wollongong Central.
Earlier this year, the company reported a $17m profit and CEO Scott Evans said shoppers had returned in store after COVID struck the business's operations.
"As one of the most impacted retailers throughout the Covid pandemic, it is great to see it well and truly in the rear-view mirror," Mosaic CEO Scott Evans said.
"Our customers are back in-store and staying online."
Store only sales were up 11.9 per cent in the first half of the financial year and 7.6 per cent in the second half, and with a primary customer base aged over 50, Mr Evans said customers were not as impacted by rising interest rates as younger shoppers.
"Clearly over 50 consumers have become more cautious in the last six months, but they are still spending," he said.
In a statement Wollongong Central said the centre would continue to deliver a quality retail offer.
"Store rationalisation and the introduction of new tenants in shopping centres is common as leases expire and brands reevaluate their market presence."
Mosaic Brands has been contacted for comment.
