Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Sydney FC call up Caley Tallon-Henniker for 2023 AFC Women's Club Championship campaign

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 5 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsley teenager Caley Tallon-Henniker runs through a Sydney FC training drill recently. Picture - Sydney FC
Horsley teenager Caley Tallon-Henniker runs through a Sydney FC training drill recently. Picture - Sydney FC

Caley Tallon-Henniker probably long dreamed of finishing her final HSC exam, but she could never have envisioned that it would take place more than 12,000km from the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.