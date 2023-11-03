Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour teenager Jake Charlston signs with Victorian club South Melbourne FC

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
Shellharbour teen Jake Charlston is excited for his next chapter in football after being snapped up NPL Victoria powerhouse South Melbourne FC.

