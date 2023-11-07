Showtime prevails in Illawarra men's basketball game of the week

Showtime lived up to its team name with an entertaining 70-56 win over Bucs in round four of Illawarra basketball's Championship League men's competition.
Kade Bradley had a great game at both ends of the court, guiding the unbeaten Showtime to their third straight victory.
He was named player-of-the-week for his exploits. which included 12 valuable points.
His team-mate Adem Yagmur (15) top-scored for Showtime, while Michael John (20) and Andrew Bojkovski (18) led the way for the Bucs in scoring.
In other fixtures Bartlett and Co Property downed Garlic Sauce 97-80 while Blazers pipped Cobra Kai Black 79-72.
Showtime tops the table with a 3-0 win-loss record ahead of Trotters (2-1 draw- 1), Bartlett and Co Property (2-0), Garlic Sauce (2-2), Cobra Kai (2-1), Blazers (1, 1 draw, 1 loss) and Bucs (1-3).
Meantime in the women's competition Blazers downed Airballs 67-52 in the game-of-the-week, with Blazers defensive juggernaut Shelly Bates named player-of-the-week, for her tenacious play on both ends of the court.
In the other round four fixture Flames beat Brown's Cows 71-45.
Blazers sit on top of the table with 3-0 win-loss record ahead of Airballs (2-2), Brown's Cows (2-1), Aces (0-3) and Flames (0-1).
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.