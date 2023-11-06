Is Illawarra Cycle Club the most progressive club in NSW?

Is the Illawarra Cycle Club the most progressive club of its kind in NSW?
The club's director of coaching Terry Doherty certainly thinks so.
Doherty admits he might be a touch biased in his appraisal but said the facts backed up his claims.
"We're not the biggest club but we keep on producing talented riders and we're enjoying success with our juniors and senior cyclists," he said.
This success continued at the club's 61st annual NSW Open Track Carnival held at Unanderra Velodrome on the last Saturday in October.
"It was another great meet for us, our cyclists dominated," Doherty said.
"One of the most pleasing sights that I have seen for a long time in Illawarra cycling was that both the elite and under 17's wheel race had our riders start as the back markers - the rider that Australian cycling nominate as the best rider - was taken up by Illawarra cyclists.
"In the under 17s cycling sensation Gabriel Jacobsen was awarded the scratch mark and rode sensationally to win rode, beating home fellow Illawarra rider Jude Williams in second and Charles Allcott in a close third.
"This is so pleasing from a coaching point of view to see our riders reaching this level at NSW and state championship level."
Illawarra riders also enjoyed success in the men's and masters' elite competitions.
Ryan Britten took home the men's elite gold medal but he couldn't peg back the 170 metre head start he gave to fellow Illawarra rider and World Masters champion Gary Mandy, having to settle for second in the Master's race.
Fellow Illawarra rider Chloe Heffernan also won the women's elite division.
Doherty added that the Illawarra junior development team also produced some good results at the carnival.
"The Illawarra Cycle Club is currently the most progressive club in New South Wales and cycling in the Illawarra is having a boom," he said.
