Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Wollongong's Young Entrepreneur of the Year works with catering queen Monika Armstrong to launch cookie business

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 9 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong's Young Entrepreneur of the Year Isa Chapman and Wollongong businesswoman Monika Armstrong at the ZigZag Hub on November 8. Picture by Robert Peet
Wollongong's Young Entrepreneur of the Year Isa Chapman and Wollongong businesswoman Monika Armstrong at the ZigZag Hub on November 8. Picture by Robert Peet

At the age of 13, Isa Chapman has a vision to start her own cookie business which could soon become a reality with the help from a Wollongong businesswoman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.