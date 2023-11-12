Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1952: Wollongong migrant hostels a mistake, says council

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
November 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Migrant hostels like this one at Fairy Meadow were not the best approach for "New Australians", Wollongong City Council heard.
Looking back at November 13, 1952

The practice of housing migrants in hostels could replicate the problem of shantytowns created during the Great Depression, Wollongong City Council heard.

