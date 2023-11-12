A unique dining experience based on a popular television show from yesteryear is heading to Bowral, west of Wollongong.
Taking inspiration from the hit series Fawlty Towers, which was written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, the unique dinner promises to hit attendees in the funny-bone.
Faulty Towers - The Dining Experience, will be a one-night-only occurrence at Park Proxi on Saturday December 2.
People will enjoy a three-course meal with comedy improvisation, a theatrical script and members of the audience can also participate in it all.
There is also a dine and stay package at the hotel with breakfast two and the show for $550.
They can all be secured by registering on the Park Proxi website.
Cleese starred in the beloved show as hotel owner Basil Fawlty, and is going to reprise his role in an upcoming reboot.
Fawlty Towers won three BAFTA awards, has been inducted into the Online Film and Television Association Hall of Fame and received a Broadcasting Press Guild Award.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.