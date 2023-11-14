Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Dog owners should watch out for puffer fish: Letters, November 15

November 15 2023 - 4:30am
A dead short-tailed shearwater lying on a beach. File picture by Darren Pateman
I wish to make the public and dog owners aware of dead puffer fish washing up on North Wollongong beach.

