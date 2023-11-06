Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong council to push for bikes to be allowed on footpaths and buses

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 6 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong councillor Cath Blakey on the footpath along Crown Street. She says allowing cyclists to ride on footpaths would increase safety and cycling uptake, especially among women. Picture by Robert Peet
Wollongong councillor Cath Blakey on the footpath along Crown Street. She says allowing cyclists to ride on footpaths would increase safety and cycling uptake, especially among women. Picture by Robert Peet

Cyclists of any age would be able to ride on the footpath without getting a fine under a proposal from Wollongong council, designed to improve safety and increase the number of people riding bikes across NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.