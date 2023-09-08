Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Cycling surge in Wollongong, according to a new survey

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong City Council's cycle-friendly approach may be paying off, according to new figures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.