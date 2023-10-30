Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong council calls for a tally of affordable housing

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:30pm, first published October 30 2023 - 7:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When it comes to affordable housing, Wollongong City council wasn't the "impediment" to more of it being built.
When it comes to affordable housing, Wollongong City council wasn't the "impediment" to more of it being built.

An audit of the level of affordable housing in the Wollongong pipeline should put an end to "the blame game", Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.