The Mercury in 1925: The problem of Thirroul's railway bridge

The railway bridge at Thirroul is a source of concern for locals today.
It is a noted pinch point in the often-congested suburb, as two lanes each way are reduced to one to cross over the railway line.
But it seems the railway crossing was not a new problem - issues were raised about it back in 1925.
In a report in the Illawarra Mercury of that year, the Bulli Shire Council discussed a plan to widen the approach on the eastern side of the bridge.
"President McNaughton [president of what, we're not sure] explained how the road was narrow and resulted in congestion when the trains were in," the Mercury reported.
The Railways Commission offered the council a strip of land on the eastern side to allow the road to be widened by 60 feet - 18 metres in today's measurement.
The council, which agreed to the proposal, would just have to pay the cost of removing a fence along the strip of land.
