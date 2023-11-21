Former Oak Flats junior cricketer Brett Lee has been inducted into the NSW Hall of Champions.
The former NSW and Australian Test fast bowler was inducted on Monday night along with John Forbes, Heather Garriock, Mathew Helm and David Palmer.
These incredible athletes take their place in the hall at Quaycentre, Sydney Olympic Park.
The 47-year-old Lee is known around the cricketing world as one of the game's best fast bowlers and now enjoys a career as a cricket commentator.
But it was while the Mount Warrigal-born Lee was playing in the South Coast competition for Oak Flats that the tearaway quick first burst onto the cricketing scene.
The man they call Binga played first grade for Oak Flats at the tender age of 16 before moving to Sydney grade cricket a year later, teaming up with brother Shane and former Oak Flats captain Kerry Penfold at Campbelltown.
Lee retired from Test cricket in 2012 with 310 wickets to his name from 76 Test matches, to sit seventh on the list of Australia's leading all-time wicket-takers.
Only four Australian quicks have taken more wickets than Lee - Glen McGrath (563), Dennis Lillee (355), Mitchell Starc (333*) and Mitchell Johnson (313).
At his best Lee got outswing with the new ball and reverse with the older one, making him even more difficult for batters trying to steady themselves knowing he could reach 160kph.
He made an instant impact to the Australian Test team, taking five wickets on debut in the 1999 Boxing Day Test against India at the MCG.
Lee was named Australia's Test player of the year and won the Allan Border Medal in 2008 after snaring 58 wickets at 21.55.
Lee also took 380 wickets, with a best of 5-22 in his 221 one-day internationals for Australia.
