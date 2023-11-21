Illawarra Mercury
Narooma Oyster Festival contributes to Sydney Opera House art

MW
By Marion Williams
November 21 2023 - 2:01pm
First Nations artist Megan Cope has used around 85,000 oyster shells to make three large-scale works at the Sydney Opera House. Picture by Daniel Boud
Oyster shells diverted from landfill on the South Coast have taken pride of place in the Sydney Opera House's 50th anniversary.

