Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Justin Hemmes latest Narooma buys include Mandalay, caravan park

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 3 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Hemmes has built a portfolio of properties in Narooma since he "stumbled' across ihe picturesque Far South Coast town. Picture supplied.
Justin Hemmes has built a portfolio of properties in Narooma since he "stumbled' across ihe picturesque Far South Coast town. Picture supplied.

Since buying his stunning beachfront farm overlooking Glasshouse Rocks in early 2015, Justin Hemmes has built a portfolio of properties, holiday accommodation and eating and drinking venues in Narooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.