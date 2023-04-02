Since buying his stunning beachfront farm overlooking Glasshouse Rocks in early 2015, Justin Hemmes has built a portfolio of properties, holiday accommodation and eating and drinking venues in Narooma.
"I stumbled across Narooma," he said.
"My partner was pregnant with our first child.
"It was very opportune."
He now owns the Whale Inn, including the recently-hatted Queen Chow restaurant and more recently Surf Beach Holiday Park near the golf course and Mandalay on Wagonga Inlet.
"I like creating places where people like to go, that create employment and bring a bit of excitement to town.
"I just identify great properties and unique businesses and then we try to attract great talent and build good businesses around them, which generates more employment and promotes a healthy, sustainable, local economy," Mr Hemmes said.
He now employs more than 100 people in Narooma and is particularly pleased with the training opportunities he provides through his first-class chefs and managers.
"We see it as a local TAFE we are providing.
"Most of them are young ambitious kids and they are doing an incredible job," he said.
It means Narooma's younger generations are not leaving town for capital cities so talent stays in the community.
"I must admit I am pleasantly surprised by the response from the locals we hire, their enthusiasm and the hunger for skills.
"For me, that is the best investment you can do in a community," he said.
He also always uses local tradies and local suppliers as much as possible.
So far changes to the exteriors of his hospitality venues are limited, partly because he sees no point in being "gung ho", and partly because he has so much on his plate.
Putting in great staff, a nice atmosphere and a quality product are always the first priorities.
Quarterdeck is a "lovely old shack full of stories and we don't want to change that" at "what has to be one of the most beautiful places in the country to have a meal".
Mr Hemmes has begun "substantial work at the caravan park but it is a gradual process" while "Lynch's is a great old pub which needs a lot of work which we will get around to" and The Whale Inn will get a makeover.
"I guess some of these facilities and properties I have bought we want to improve them and hope that will attract more investment into Narooma and give people confidence to start businesses locally."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
