Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Twiggy shelves plans for Port Kembla power plant

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
November 22 2023 - 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The company building the Port Kembla gas import terminal has shelved plans for a power plant. Picture by Anna Warr
The company building the Port Kembla gas import terminal has shelved plans for a power plant. Picture by Anna Warr

Squadron Energy has withdrawn its plans for a combined gas and green hydrogen power station, two years after receiving $30 million from the federal government for what was then touted as a "critical" project to keep the lights on in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.