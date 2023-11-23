'It's disgusting' Liberal motion to scrap Illawarra REZ slammed

The Cronulla branch of the NSW Liberal Party has proposed scrapping the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) and replacing it with small modular nuclear reactors in a motion tabled for the party's upcoming state conference.
Motion 36 in the agenda for this weekend's conference calls on Federal and NSW Labor governments to remove the Illawarra REZ from future planning of renewable energy projects and "unreservedly object" to the REZ being constructed "at all" on both economic and environmental grounds.
The second part of the motion suggests that "small modular nuclear reactors should be investigated as the alternative".
The Mercury attempted to contact Illawarra Liberals about the motion, including Wollongong Liberal councillors, however none were available to comment on Thursday.
If motions are adopted at the conference they can become Liberal party policy.
Wollongong Labor MP Paul Scully slammed the motion, calling on local Liberals to suggest a location for a nuclear power plant.
"They have got to explain where they want these small modular nuclear reactors," he said. "Will it be Sandon Point, Flagstaff Hill, Figtree or Bronsville? These are the questions that local Liberal luminaries should be answering immediately."
While billions of dollars of investment from governments and corporations have been directed towards small modular nuclear reactors, none have gone beyond the development stage and pilot plants have been budgeted in the billions of dollars.
The Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone had bipartisan support when legislation to enable the zone passed through NSW Parliament in 2020.
In July 2022, a registration of interest process returned $43 billion of private investment in the Illawarra REZ, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage including batteries, pumped hydro, hydrogen production and load projects including green steel manufacturing.
Mr Scully said were the NSW Liberal motion to go ahead, it would jeopardise this avalanche of investment.
"When was the last time the Illawarra had $43 billion worth of project proposals before? It just doesn't happen. And now [NSW Liberals] want to abandon our kids' future, it's disgusting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.