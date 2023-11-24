Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 24 November 2023
The Mercury in 1993: Strong interest in oil rig jobs

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 24 2023 - 12:00pm
The West Tuna and Bream B oil rigs under construction at Port Kembla. The project was swamped with job applications even before any positions were advertised.
Looking back at November 25, 1993

The plan to build two oil rigs at Port Kembla saw almost 2000 applications for just 300 jobs.

