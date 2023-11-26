The Mercury in 1874: Unusual side hustle for tradies

Once upon a time, the front page of newspapers around the world didn't carry news but ads.
The Mercury was no exception and, according to the front page of this 1874 edition (pictured) several tradesmen felt the need to offer a rather unusual service on the side.
On that page was an ad for timber merchants and undertakers. Yes, that was from the same business - and they let people hire their hearse too.
And than man - a Mr George Chambers - wasn't the only one multi-tasking; John Brown was at it too.
He was advertising his services as a builder, cabinet maker - and an undertaker.
"Funerals undertaken on the shortest notice in the best style possible and at the lowest possible remunerative prices," John Brown's ad read.
Elsewhere on the front was an ad from a Worcestershire sauce maker warning against "spurious" products that had been forging their labels and bottles.
