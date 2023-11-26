Maher's Detonator makes Kembla Grange earth move in $1m The Gong

King Colorado was three wide the trip back in May, but showed his enormous potential with a 1.5-length victory at start No.2, then headed to Eagle Farm to take out the JJ Atkins, on a path to running in the Winx Stakes, Golden Rose, Caulfield Guineas and Cox Plate. Detonator Jack had the local hope Cuban Royale for company as they peeled off the turn, but was in an entirely different post code by the time he had let down and crossed the line.