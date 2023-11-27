Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1941: Albion Park farmer said 'I'll knock you out' - court

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 27 2023 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dairy farmer was in court facing charges of assault in 1941 after he allegedly threatened to "knock out" a milk inspector.
A dairy farmer was in court facing charges of assault in 1941 after he allegedly threatened to "knock out" a milk inspector.

Looking back at November 28, 1941

A dairy farmer was in court over threatening to "knock out" a milk inspector if he deemed their milk unsuitable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.