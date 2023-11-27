The Mercury in 1941: Albion Park farmer said 'I'll knock you out' - court

A dairy farmer was in court over threatening to "knock out" a milk inspector if he deemed their milk unsuitable.
Albion Park farmer James Edward Downes was in the local courthouse charged over the assault of Milk Board inspector Lionel Garland Thomas Moreing.
According to medical evidence, Moreing had swollen and bruised lips and a bloody nose.
A witness who was present when Moreing was testing Downes' milk said he heard the farmer say "If you put my milk out, I will knock you out".
When the milk failed the testing, Moreing said he was hit with "a cowardly blow", followed by several more.
Downes said Moreing was dismissive and rude during the testing, the inspector coming towards him waving his arms. Downes thought he was going to be hit so struck out in self-defence.
The judge didn't buy Downes' story and issued him with a fine. The courtroom was packed with supporters and a collection was taken up - within five minutes enough was raised to pay his fine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.