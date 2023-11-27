Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Bass Point or Lake Illawarra? Dutton calls for nuclear conversation

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated November 27 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:54pm
Nuclear advocates have suggested Bass Point, Lake Illawarra and Fitzroy Falls as potential locations for a nuclear power plant. Picture from file
Nuclear advocates have suggested Bass Point, Lake Illawarra and Fitzroy Falls as potential locations for a nuclear power plant. Picture from file

A motion to scrap the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone at the NSW Liberal party conference has been amended to bring it in line with the party's position in support of the REZ, which was established while the NSW Liberal party was in power.

