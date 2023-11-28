Developments are recipe for flood disaster: Letters, November 29, 2023

I was travelling along Calderwood Road, Albion Park and noticed a large development starting on the opposite side of the road from the Christian school.
Considering the devastating floods on that floodplain in 2018, I am amazed they permitted this as the government is trying to stop developments in flood prone areas. With climate change floods are more likely and peoples' property will be ruined and those responsible for permitting this escape the responsibility.
William Perry, Mount Keira
The reason the NSW Government was able to pay off the state's debt and go on an infrastructure spending spree over the time the Coalition was in office was simple. The two per cent pay cap on public servants, particularly in education, provided massive savings for the State government. I am hoping with the Australian Government having recently partnered with Microsoft to trial a $5 billion Artificial Intelligence system for government, massive savings can be found by reducing the Commonwealth public service.
Then, just like when NSW paid down its debt and reduced the wastage on wages, we can all benefit from infrastructure spending.
Greg Adamson, Griffith
Your issue is ideology not technology
RE Mercury, November 25 I noted an agenda item on the meeting if the Cronulla Branch of the Liberal Party for the upcoming State Conference which stated that they want to scrap the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone and replacing it with small modular nuclear reactors (SMNR).
Paul Scully now has his knickers in a knot claiming that $43bn of private investments would jeopardise this avalanche of investment. As a planning minister you have an extremely closed mind and have been listening to Bowen regarding nuclear. The federal government is in the process of purchasing nuclear submarines from the USA, guess what, they all have small modular nuclear reactors on board and work perfectly well.
Your issue is ideology not technology, so why not listen to the experts and then make a decision because all, except Labor/Greens want to have that discussion because nuclear is emission free and not dependant on the weather like renewables.
Bowen's plan for net zero by 2050 is not achievable within his time frame and we all know it.
John Ernst, Kiama Downs
