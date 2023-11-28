Illawarra Mercurysport
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Illawarra into grand final qualifier after downing Eastern Suburbs

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 28 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra all-rounder Logan Jensen walks off the field after guiding his team to victory with a patient 43 not out against Eastern Suburbs at King George V Oval. Picture supplied
Illawarra all-rounder Logan Jensen walks off the field after guiding his team to victory with a patient 43 not out against Eastern Suburbs at King George V Oval. Picture supplied

Illawarra are just one win away from playing in the Watson Shield grand final after all-rounder Logan Jensen played a starring role in guiding his team to a narrow three-wicket U17 Cricket Youth Championships win over Eastern Suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
St George Illawarra lure experienced forward Tom Eisenhuth to Wollongong
Former Melbourne Storm forward Tom Eisenhuth is heading to St George Illawarra, effective immediately. Picture by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
He joins Hame Sele and Kyle Flanagan as the Red V's 2024 recruits.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Cringila teenager Sienna Saveska eager to make her mark for Sydney FC
Sienna Saveska is remaining focused as her gets her A-League Women's opportunity with Sydney FC. Picture - Sydney FC
Saveska made the off-season move from Western Sydney Wanderers.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Illawarra into grand final qualifier after downing Eastern Suburbs
Illawarra all-rounder Logan Jensen walks off the field after guiding his team to victory with a patient 43 not out against Eastern Suburbs at King George V Oval. Picture supplied
Illawarra's U17 and U12 cricket sides won the knockout finals
Agron Latifi
No comments
'Sense of unity' as Woonona FC announce landmark junior and senior merger
Woonona Sharks of all ages will now play together under the one banner. Pictures by Wesley Lonergan and Sylvia Liber
Woonona Sharks are one of the oldest clubs in Australia.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.